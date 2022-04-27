Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 9.5%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) fell 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 7,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

