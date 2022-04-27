MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.
In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.