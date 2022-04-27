Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264,147 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 364,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

