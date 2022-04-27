Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17.

NYSE MAS traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 5,786,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,709. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,180,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Masco by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

