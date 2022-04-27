Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post $293.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.76 million. Masimo reported sales of $299.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $118.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.48. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

