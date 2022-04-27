McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. 973,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,783. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.