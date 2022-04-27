Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.
Medpace stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,788. Medpace has a 52 week low of $130.68 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.
About Medpace (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.