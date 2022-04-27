Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

Medpace stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,788. Medpace has a 52 week low of $130.68 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.