Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.72-6.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $130.27. 55,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,788. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

