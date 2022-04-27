Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 684,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,075,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.09. 2,302,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

