Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 160,972 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 812.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,972 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

