Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

