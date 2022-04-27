Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 2,815 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,195. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

