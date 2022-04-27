Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 89,899 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 9,825.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,899 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,175 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.66.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

