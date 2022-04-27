Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607,037 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

XME traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,543. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

