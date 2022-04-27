Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.80% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. 132,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $135.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

