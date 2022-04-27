Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,373,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,315,480. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.