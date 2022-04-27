Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $326.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $326,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,014,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,600,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $315.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

