Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $39.63 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79,038 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Elbit Systems worth $39,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $216.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

