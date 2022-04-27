Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,554,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 284,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

