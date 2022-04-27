Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.