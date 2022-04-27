Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 449,686 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,686 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $62,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 82,905 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 24,032,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,351,334. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

