Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 64,387 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,387 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,537,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

