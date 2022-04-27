Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397,090 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Kenon worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kenon by 23.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Kenon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 51,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,533. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 190.57%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

