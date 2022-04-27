Meme Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00242401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00587108 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

