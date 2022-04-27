MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.97. 76,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 198,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.
MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
