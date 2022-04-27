Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTH traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 349,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

