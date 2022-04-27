Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

MEOH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 436,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,917. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 5,803.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.