MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 82.0% in April

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MIN stock remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 476,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.