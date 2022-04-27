MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 452.9% in April

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 452.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 2,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

