Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $270.22, but opened at $284.72. Microsoft shares last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 855,699 shares changing hands.

The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

