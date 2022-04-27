Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.77

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 26955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MVST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

