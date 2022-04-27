MileVerse (MVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $25.89 million and $1.27 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.68 or 0.07303397 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,471,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

