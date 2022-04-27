Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 217,779 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $102,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

