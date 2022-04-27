Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,585 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 130,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

