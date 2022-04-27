Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $68,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $486.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.49. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $486.35 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

