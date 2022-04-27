Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,544 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $83,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.