Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Align Technology worth $89,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.50.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.93 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

