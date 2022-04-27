Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 205,681 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,681 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $73,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

