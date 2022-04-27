Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,203 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $150.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.