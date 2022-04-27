Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,544 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Howmet Aerospace worth $83,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

