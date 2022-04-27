Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Varonis Systems worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

