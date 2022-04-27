Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $109.17 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.61% of IDEX worth $109,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 76.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.15.

NYSE:IEX opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

