Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $99.14 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of KLA worth $99,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.47. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

