Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Builders FirstSource worth $105,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,991,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

