Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 4.25% of Uranium Energy worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 611,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 308,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,380,550 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

