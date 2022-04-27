Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,370,301 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.39% of Genesis Energy worth $44,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 140.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Genesis Energy by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GEL opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.34. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.