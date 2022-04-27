Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Williams Companies worth $80,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.