Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $13,154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after acquiring an additional 631,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently -6.73%.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

