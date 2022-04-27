Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 47,302 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.