Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $344.01 or 0.00884662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $385,934.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.78 or 0.07364458 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 23,958 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

